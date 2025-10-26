KISS student to represent India at Asian Youth Games

Bhubaneswar: Bringing glory to Odisha and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Tiki Mohini Mallik, a +3 First Year student of KISS, has been selected to represent India in the Under-63 kg weight category at the 3rd Asian Youth Games, being held in Bahrain from October 22 to 31.

Mallik’s achievement marks another proud milestone in KISS’s outstanding record of nurturing young sporting talents who shine at national and international platforms. Her selection highlights her dedication, perseverance and the world-class sports ecosystem provided by KISS.

Expressing her gratitude, Tiki Mohini Mallik said, “I am thankful to Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, for his continuous encouragement and visionary leadership. His guidance and the holistic support system at KISS have inspired me to pursue my sporting dreams and represent my country.”

Congratulating her on the achievement, Achyuta Samanta said, “This is a proud moment for KIIT & KISS and for Indian weightlifting. The participation of our student at such a prestigious international event is not only a recognition of her hard work and determination but also a reflection of the strong sporting culture and comprehensive support provided by KIIT & KISS. I wish her all success and hope she brings laurels to the nation.”