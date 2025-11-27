KLM Flight In Atlanta Disrupted After Passenger Opens Emergency Exit And Deploys Slide Over False Weapon Scare

A tense situation unfolded at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when a passenger on a KLM flight to Amsterdam allegedly opened the aircraft’s emergency exit while it was taxiing, causing the evacuation slide to deploy. The unexpected action forced Flight 622 to return to the gate, ultimately resulting in its cancellation, according to a report from FOX 5 Atlanta. Police officers boarded the aircraft once it was back at the ramp to secure the scene.

Authorities identified the passenger as 32-year-old Johannes Van Heertum, who had dialed 911 from inside the plane, claiming he had seen another traveller with a weapon. Investigators noted that Van Heertum appeared panicked and displayed erratic behaviour, prompting the pilots to halt the aircraft and head back to the terminal. Security checks were immediately conducted, and officials confirmed that no weapons were found on board.

Police stated that the man seemed to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Emergency medical technicians assessed him before he was detained and charged with reckless conduct, property damage, and tampering with aviation security procedures. He was later taken to Clayton County Jail, and the incident was reported to the Atlanta Police Department’s Homeland Security Unit.

KLM announced that all affected passengers were rebooked onto alternative flights to minimise the disruption. Several passengers described the moment the slide deployed as frightening, sharing that panic swept through the cabin. The incident highlighted how quickly a perceived threat can escalate into a dangerous situation, even before an aircraft leaves the ground.