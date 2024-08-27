Kolkata Braces For Massive Protest March Amid Heightened Security

Kolkata is on high alert as authorities prepare for a large-scale protest march dubbed 'Nabanna Abhijan,' organized by the Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj. The demonstration, aimed at demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, comes in the wake of widespread outrage over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In response, an unprecedented security operation has been launched. Over 6,000 Kolkata Police personnel have been deployed throughout the city, with the area surrounding Nabanna, the West Bengal secretariat in Howrah, transformed into a virtual fortress. A three-layered security perimeter has been established, featuring barricades at 19 key points.

Law enforcement agencies have mobilized additional forces from various districts, employing a diverse array of units including Heavy Radio Flying Squads, Rapid Action Force, Quick Reaction Teams, drones, and water cannons. High-ranking officers, including those at the Additional Commissioner and Joint CP levels, will oversee operations at critical locations such as Howrah Bridge, Hastings, and Hooghly Bridge.

The organizers of 'Nabanna Abhijan' claim to be apolitical students seeking justice for the murdered trainee doctor. They have outlined three primary demands: justice for the victim, capital punishment for the perpetrator, and the Chief Minister's resignation. However, the West Bengal Police have declared the protest "illegal," citing a lack of official permission and intelligence reports suggesting potential violence.

As the city braces for potential disruptions, authorities have issued traffic guidelines and restrictions affecting major roads and areas in Kolkata and Howrah. The situation has also sparked political controversy, with the ruling Trinamool Congress accusing the opposition BJP of orchestrating the protest, a claim the BJP denies.

The protest march, scheduled to begin at 1 PM on Tuesday, is expected to draw large crowds from two main gathering points: College Square in Kolkata and Santragachi in Howrah. As tensions rise, the city remains on edge, balancing the right to protest with the need to maintain public order and safety.