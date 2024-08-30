Kolkata Police Refutes CBI's Claims Of Crime Scene Tampering In RG Kar Hospital Case

On Friday, the Kolkata Police strongly denied the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) claims that the crime scene at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city had been tampered with. The police emphasized that the scene was not compromised in any way.



This statement from Kolkata Police comes in response to the CBI's allegations regarding the seminar hall at RG Kar Hospital, where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was tragically raped and murdered earlier this month. The CBI had accused the authorities of tampering with the crime scene.



During a hearing in the Supreme Court, the central investigative agency asserted that the crime scene had been altered and that the victim’s family was misled into believing their daughter’s death was a suicide.



In response to these allegations, Kolkata Police clarified that everyone seen in a widely circulated photograph of the crime scene was fully authorized to be there.



The photograph, which surfaced on social media, showed several people inside the seminar hall where the crime took place. According to Kolkata Police sources, the image was taken on August 9, after the official inquest had been completed.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI in the Supreme Court, highlighted the delay in filing the FIR, noting that it was registered late at night after the victim had already been cremated. Mehta pointed out that the victim's parents were initially told that it was a suicide, but later developments raised suspicions among the victim's friends, leading to a demand for videography of the scene.



Mehta further alleged that by the fifth day of the investigation, significant changes had been made to the crime scene.



Additionally, the CBI has accused the authorities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital of failing to handle the case with the required sensitivity.

