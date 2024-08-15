Kolkata Police release photos of suspected miscreants behind R.G Kar hospital ransacking

Kolkata: Kolkata Police, on Thursday, released some photographs of miscreants involved in the midnight ransacking of the emergency department of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.



The attack had taken place a few minutes after Wednesday midnight when scores of people led by women took to the streets of Kolkata following the call of “Meyera, Rat Dakhal Karo (girls, reclaim the night)" demanding justice for the junior doctor of the same hospital who was raped and murdered last week.

The city police released a total of over 60 photographs, which it has circulated through its social media handle. In that post, the city police officials requested the people to come forward and inform the police about any miscreant identified in the photographs released.

"Information wanted: Anyone who can help identify the individuals circled in red in the images below is requested to do so, either directly to us or through your local PS,” the statement of Kolkata Police issued along with the released photographs read.

Incidentally, almost an hour after the event of vandalism at the R.G. Kar Hospital, the city police commissioner, Vineet Kumar Goyal claimed that “continuous negative media propaganda over the rape and murder incident” was the main reason which led to the vandalism and the attack on the police official and staff.

"This is the impact of continuous and negative media campaigns that have shown the city police in a bad light. In addition, there have been social media campaigns. Now the responsibility of the investigation of the case is with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Let them investigate the matter now," the city police commissioner said.

On Thursday, the city police also cautioned about the spread of information that the scene of crime in case of the ghastly rape and murder has been affected following the midnight ransacking.