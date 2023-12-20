KPCC chief K Sudhakaran set to visit US for treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Chief K. Sudhakaran is set to to visit the US to get treatment for a suspected neurological issue, sources said.

Sudhakaran, who is also the Lok Sabha member from Kannur, though continues to be active in his dual role, at times have to seek medical care on a suspected neurological issue.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi insisted that Sudhakaran has to get immediate medical attention and suggested him to go to the US, the sources added.

Sudhakaran has applied for US visa and is expected to be back in the country two weeks after completion of all preliminary assessment of his health condition.

Since the party feels that Sudhakaran will return after two weeks, no alternate arrangements are being made as there are a few vice presidents to take care of the job and he will be available also.

When the names of sitting Lok Sabha members who should contest from Kerala in the upcoming polls were discussed, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala- Tariq Anwar had reportedly said Sudhakaran can take the call on if he wishes to contest.