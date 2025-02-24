Krishna Allavaru calls high-level meeting with Cong leaders to strategise plan for Bihar Assembly polls

Patna: Krishna Allavaru, the Congress incharge for Bihar, commenced a four-day visit to the state on Monday, marking his second trip within a week.

This frequent engagement underscores the party's intensified preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections at the end of this year.

Allavaru convened the high-level meeting with party leaders at the state headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, to strategise and strengthen the party's organisational framework.

He emphasised the importance of unity and grassroots outreach, urging members to focus on connecting with voters at the booth and village levels.

“We will meet with the leaders of the party to strategise the plan of action. The Congress is strong in Bihar. Once the strategy is finalised, we will execute it in the state,” Allavaru said.

During his visit, Allavaru plans to tour districts where the Congress has a significant presence, aiming to energise the party's campaign and connect with young voters.

When questioned about the possibility of Congress contesting the Bihar Assembly elections independently, similar to its approach in Delhi, Allavaru indicated that the party is in the process of formulating its electoral strategy for the state.

Krishna Allavaru, the newly-appointed Bihar Congress in-charge, addressed party workers in Patna for the first time on February 20 and gave a "victory mantra" to the workers, aimed at revitalising the party’s presence in the state.

Allavaru also issued a stern warning against factionalism, stating that those indulging in internal divisions would face expulsion from the party.

He stressed the importance of grassroots efforts, internal unity, and strategic fieldwork ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Allavaru made it clear that only those who work hard on the ground will get organisational positions and election tickets.

He emphasised that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has also called for eliminating organisational weaknesses and strengthening the party from within.

He announced that he himself would tour Bihar extensively to mobilise party workers. He emphasised that winning in Bihar is a must and that no leader can win elections alone. It has to be a collective fight.

He stressed that voters hold the real power, and the Congress must reach out to them directly.