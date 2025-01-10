Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: Consolidation of suit should benefit both sides, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday remarked that the decision of the Allahabad High Court to consolidate all suits pertaining to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute of Mathura should benefit both sides.

“Why should we intervene in the issue of consolidation of suits? It doesn't make a difference. It is to the benefit of both sides, so multiple proceedings are avoided,” remarked a bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar as it heard a plea filed by the management committee of the Shahi Masjid Eidgah against an order passed by the Allahabad High Court in January last year "in the interest of justice" directing that all 15 suits filed by the Hindu side be consolidated.

In the course of the hearing, the counsel appearing on behalf of the mosque management committee submitted that suits not similar in nature were also consolidated and the impugned decision will bring complications in trial proceedings.

Expressing its prima facie disapproval with the submission, the CJI Khanna-led Bench adjourned the proceedings and posted the matter for hearing in April 2025.

Earlier, the mosque management committee had petitioned the top court against another order passed by the Allahabad High Court transferring to itself a clutch of petitions seeking various reliefs with respect to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute.

The Supreme Court had then remarked that it was “difficult” to accept the contention raised by the mosque management committee that all the parties do not have the wherewithal to travel to the Allahabad High Court.

“It is not acceptable to us that you can come to Delhi but could not go to Allahabad,” the top court had said.

Multiple suits were originally filed before different courts of Mathura, with a common claim that the Eidgah complex was built on the land believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna and where a temple had existed.