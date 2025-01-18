K'taka govt yet to utilise funds allocated by Centre: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the Karnataka government has not utilised the funds allocated by the Central government.

When asked about Congress' allegation of discrimination in fund allocation by the Central government, he told reporters, "I am here in Karnataka, offering funds. The Karnataka government has not requested, but I have still announced funds."

"We are focused on the politics of development and the welfare of people. There are several Central government schemes under which the Karnataka government has not utilised the allocated funds. I do not wish to delve deeper into that," he said.

He appealed to the state government to utilise the funds on time and submit certificates.

The Union Minister said that he will visit Shivamogga to meet the betelnut farmers.

He asserted that a developed Karnataka is integral to build a developed India by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, the Central government approved the construction of 2,57,246 houses in Karnataka in September, he said.

"We have requested the Karnataka government to utilise the previously released funds promptly. Additionally, as per the request of the Minister for Revenue, an additional grant of Rs 97 crore will be provided to Karnataka. The Minister for Agriculture also demanded funds for the mechanisation scheme, which we have approved. Furthermore, all three ministers have submitted additional demands. We have also agreed to provide additional staff under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme," he said.

When asked about the elections for the state BJP president in Karnataka, which he is overseeing, the Union Minister said, "After elections are held at the district level for a fixed number of seats, the process for electing the state president will begin soon."

On whether nominations would be made, he said, "In the BJP, even booth presidents are elected. Presidents are chosen through elections or collective agreement, ensuring a consensus-driven decision."