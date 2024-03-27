Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
K’taka Lokayukta raids 58 locations in disproportionate assets case
The Karnataka Lokayukta was conducting simultaneous raids at 58 locations across the state against government officers on Wednesday.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta was conducting simultaneous raids at 58 locations across the state against government officers on Wednesday.
According to sources, a team of more than 130 officers, including 13 SPs, 12 Deputy SPs, and 25 police inspectors, was conducting the raids. The raids were taking place in Bengaluru, Bidar, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, and Kalaburagi districts.
The sleuths were conducting raids at five locations on properties owned by the Chief Engineer of BBMP in Bengaluru.
The residence and properties of an executive engineer attached to the Water Resources Department in Kalaburagi, as well as three locations in Bidar, were also being raided.
The residence of a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) was also raided in Ramanagara district.
The raids were being conducted based on information gathered about the accumulation of wealth by officers disproportionate to their income.
The Lokayukta is yet to issue an official statement regarding this matter.