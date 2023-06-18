Live
Kumbh work should be allotted to Hindu contractors: ABAP
Prayagraj: Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the highest governing body of 13 Hindu akharas or monastic order in the country, has demanded that all projects linked to Maha Kumbh 2025, should be allotted to Hindu contractors.
Mahant Rajendra Das, president of Shrinirmohi Ani Akhara and general secretary of ABAP, said, "Kumbh is centre of 'astha' (devotion), 'vishwas' (belief) and 'samarpan' (dedication) of Hindu community and so, all the Kumbh-related projects and work should be given to Hindu community contractors."
"People of Hindu community should be given preference in setting up their shops and shivirs of organisations on the campus of Kumbh," Das said, adding that he would take up this issue before the meeting of ABAP.
He added that apart from Hindu, work could also be allotted to Sikh, Jain and Buddhist contractors.
Das said he has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to meet them and hand over a memorandum in this regard.