Kunal Kamra Requests Video Statement To Mumbai Police Amid Controversy Over Shinde Joke

Comedian Kunal Kamra has formally requested Mumbai Police to allow him to provide his statement through video conferencing following the controversy surrounding his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The request comes after Kamra failed to appear in person despite receiving three summonses from Khar Police Station. The most recent summons, issued on April 2, had directed him to present himself for questioning on April 5 regarding his controversial statements that have ignited public debate.

As Kamra continues to avoid in-person appearance, a police team from Khar Police Station traveled to Pondicherry on April 4 to investigate the FIR filed against the comedian, who is reportedly a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail until April 7, temporarily protecting him from arrest outside the jurisdiction where the FIR was registered.

The legal situation stems from a March 24 case registered by Khar police based on a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. The complaint concerns Kamra's reference to Shinde as a 'gaddar' (traitor) during his show 'Naya Bharat.'

Sources indicate that while Kamra has expressed willingness to cooperate with investigators, he has maintained that he is currently not in Mumbai and reportedly stated he "won't apologize" for his remarks. In a subsequent public statement, the comedian defended his position, asserting, "Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right."

The Khar Police have not yet responded to Kamra's request for a virtual statement.