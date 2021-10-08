KV Subramanian resigns as Chief Economic Adviser to Modi government

New Delhi: Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India has resigned from the post on Friday. According to the information, he has decided to return to the education world after completing his 3-year term as the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India.

Sharing a note on his Twitter account, he said that it has been an absolute privilege to serve the nation and I have received amazing support and encouragement. Sharing a note on Twitter, K V Subramanian said that every day when I went to North Block, So I kept reminding myself of this special right. He said that I have always tried my best to do justice to the responsibility that comes with this special right. On the other hand, after the resignation of K V Subramanian, the new name has not been announced by the Modi government at the Centre.

At the same time, PM Modi has also given his reaction on the resignation of K V Subramanian. Retweeting the tweet made by K V Subramanian, he said that it is a pleasure to work with K V Subramanian. His academic brilliance, unparalleled outlook on economic and policy matters are remarkable. Best wishes to him for the future.