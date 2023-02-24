L-G presents appointment letters to 1,200 new staff

New Delhi: Lt. Governor, Shri VK Saxena handed over appointment letters to about 1200 newly selected appointees in various departments / local bodies / autonomous bodies of Govt. of NCT of Delhi, by DSSSB, in a mega ceremony organized by the Services Department of Govt. of NCT of Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan.



Addressing the audience on the occasion, the Lt. Governor informed that committed efforts towards filling up long pending permanent government vacancies, had started showing results. In Education department itself, 9369 fresh rec ruitments have been made during the last eight months only and including these, more than 12,000 fresh recruitments have been made in different departments/agencies. This is more than double the average per year recruitment made during the last five years between 2017-21, which stood at 5880 only, Saxena informed.

He reiterated his commitment to remove hurdles in the way of filling all permanent vacancies in the government at the earliest and informed that, he was personally monitoring the exercise of recruitments.

While Secretary (Services) delivered the welcome address, Chief Secretary, Delhi, Heads of various departments / local bodies / autonomous bodies of Govt. of NCT of Delhi and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

A total of 1200 successful appointees selected for various posts through examinations conducted by Delhi Subordinate Selection Board (DSSSB) were invited to collect their appointment letters. Directorate of Education alone accounted for as many as 600 new recruitments, whereas in Delhi Transport Corporation 360 fresh appointments have been made. A number of selected candidates are female, Divyangs and from other reserved categories.