L-G recommends CBI inquiry in non-standard drugs procured, supplied in Delhi hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi L-G V K Saxena has recommended for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the matter of non standard drugs procured and supplied in Delhi government Hospitals.

The official said that Saxena in his note to Chief Secretary mentioned that it's concerning that these medicines are being given to lakhs of patients

The L-G raised his concern over the hefty budgetary allocation in procurement as well.

The source, meanwhile, referring to the L-G's note to the Chief Secretary stated that it is with a sense of deep concern that he has perused the file.

“I am, to say the least, anguished at the fact that lakhs of hapless people and patients are being supplied fake drugs that have failed quality standard tests. These drugs, procured by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under Delhi Health Service (DHS) were supplied to Delhi government hospitals and may also have been supplied to the Mohalla Clinics.

“Tested by government as well as private analysts or laboratories as per rules and statutory provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940, these have failed and are categorized as 'Not of Standard Quality',” the source said, quoting the L-G note to Chief Secretary.

The L-G, the source said, that needless to say, these drugs procured by spending huge budgetary resources are a grave threat to public health and safety and have the potential of endangering lives of people.

“Prima facie, apart from CPA-DHS, GNCTD there are suppliers, manufacturers situated in other states and Drug Controllers in those states associated in this whole exercise,” the source said.

The source said that accordingly, since the matter of Mohalla Clinics is already entrusted to CBI, this case, which may, inter alia, also involve supply of these failed 'not of standard quality' drugs to such clinics, may also be entrusted to the Central Agency, especially in light of the fact that the investigation therein involves multi inter-state stakeholders including CPA- DHS, GNCTD, suppliers or dealers, manufacturers in other states and other state agencies.

“Other proposals of the Department at 8/N and 9/N may be urgently disposed as per extant laws, rules and provisions and the actions taken thereon should be conveyed to all concerned within seven days,” the source said referring to the L-G's note.

The source said that report of directorate of Vigilance in the sub standard drugs matter stated that out of 43 samples, which have been sent to govt labs, three samples failed as 12 reports are still pending.

The source also said that out of another 43 samples sent to private labs five samples have failed and 38 samples found of standard quality

The source said that Amlodipine, Levetiracetam, Pantoprazole medicines failed in both government as well as private labs.

Even medicines like Cephalexin, Dexamethasone have failed in private labs.

The source said that reports of 11 samples are pending with the government lab of Chandigarh.

Vigilance Department also recommended that since more than 10 per cent samples have failed so department should increase the scope of sampling.