Lack of sewer lines led to waterlogging in Delhi during geavy rains- Lt Guv
New Delhi: The remarks made by Lt Governor Delhi V K Saxena that lack of planning and fewer sewer lines led to heavy water logging near Yamuna Bazar area and other parts of Delhi is going to create yet another storm.
It may be mentioned that the Delhi government and Lt Guv have always been crossing swords.
Saxena said in Delhi thete is inadequate cleaning of sewage and untreated drain water. He also added that lack of planning for fewer sewer lines, drainage and water harvesting are also major reasons behind waterlogging in Delhi. “Waterlogging has become a yearly ritual. Sewage cleaning is not done, drain water is not treated properly. Due to all these things which have been not done for years, waterlogging occurs," ge added.