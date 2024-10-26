Lakhpati Didi scheme: Women turn small-time entrepreneurs in Bihar’s Palamu

New Delhi : Out of many Central government schemes, the Lakhpati Didi scheme is a flagship initiative bringing lasting changes in women’s lives by propping them financially, to start their own businesses, in a bid to make them self-reliant.

In Bihar’s Palamu district, the scheme is yielding results as many women residents have taken up the opportunity to start or enhance their small-scale businesses.

A couple of women villagers across Palamu district, who turned small-time entrepreneurs also shared their experience with IANS and revealed how the scheme has turned out to be a boon for many of them.

Kanchan Pathak, a resident of Chainpur village said that she received training under the Lakhpati Didi scheme and explained how it helped her groom as a key woman entrepreneur of her village.

“The scheme has brought happiness for the entire family. We have received assistance of Rs 6,000 till now. We are using this money to run our own businesses. Earlier, women were restricted to their homes but with government support, we are contributing in running the household,” she said.

Similarly, Sharda Devi who runs a grocery shop explained the lasting changes that the Lakhpati Didi scheme brought into her and her family’s lives.

“The scheme hasn’t just given us financial support but also gave a sense of self-esteem,” she told IANS.

She further said that they always remained under financial restraint earlier but all that has changed now, as they are getting loans at easy interest rates.

“Socially also, our lives have become better as we have got a chance to socialise with fellow villagers,” she further said.

Notably, Lakhpati Didi is an initiative under the Ministry of Rural Development that seeks to empower women associated with the Self-Help Groups (SHG) to have an annual household income of Rs 1,00,000 and more, by adopting sustainable livelihood practices.

The programme was first launched in 2023, with a target of creating 2 crore Lakhpati Didis, however, the target was enhanced to 3 crore during 2024-25.