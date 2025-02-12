Lakhs throng Joranda for Magha Mela

Dhenkanal: Lakhs of devotees thronged Joranda Mahima Gadi for the famous Magha Mela which began on Tuesday. Mahima sadhus, sanyasis and devotees in large numbers immerse themselves in mass prayers for welfare of mankind in Gadi mandir and other temples . As per tradition, Mahima sanyasis and gurus started rituals around 3.30 am. Both Kaupanidhari and Bakaldhari babas started their rituals in all temples and Mahima Gadi. Ahead of the Magha Mela, Mahima gurus, devotees and sanyasis came from Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and also Nepal. As per traditional practices, Mahima gurus sprinkled holy water with silver pots in and around temple, sweep temple premises with silver brooms, purify the temple premises with natural incense materials. Subsequently, they conducted ‘chhera pahanra’ in the temple and made ‘Saran Darshan’ thrice . In the evening, Mahima gurus burnt ‘jhada’ for welfare of humanity in Gadi mandir amid huge crowd. Lakhs of devotees stand in queue to offer ghee and participate in mass prayer.

The district administration has deployed 10 platoons of police personnel on the temples premises and outside of it.

Earlier, the administration had conducted two meetings for smooth functioning of the Magha Mela in the presence of Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and SP Abhinav Sonkar. The ORMAS and District Industries Centre have opened stalls for showcasing rural products. The Health department has opened makeshift stalls for first aid for devotees.