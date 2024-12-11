Lalu backs Mamata as INDIA bloc leader

New Delhi: The clamour for TMC’s Mamata Banerjee to lead Opposition’s INDIA bloc seemed to grow louder on Tuesday as RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav backed the Trinamool Congress chief for a leadership role in the alliance, snubbing Congress’s frequent objections to the proposal.

Lalu said: “Congress’s objection means nothing. We will support Mamata… Mamata Banerjee should be given the leadership (of the INDIA bloc)."

Lalu’s approval for the West Bengal CM came two days after the Trinamool Congress raised the issue, with party MP Kirti Azad saying Banerjee is the ‘most suitable’ for the job as she is the only leader who has repeatedly defeated the BJP in her state.

The sentiment was echoed by his colleague Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday. Kalyan Banerjee said “everyone realises Mamata Banerjee is the strongest and most popular leader in Opposition”. Taking a dig at the Congress, he added: “One must not have ego. It does not mean that if Mamata Banerjee becomes leader of INDIA bloc, she will be a contestant for the prime minister’s post. The problem with the Congress is that they are always afraid of leaders of other opposition parties. Congress must be realising its wrong decision of throwing Mamata Banerjee out in 1997.”

The future of the Opposition alliance has been in question of late, following a string of back-breaking electoral losses. The Congress’ performance in the Lok Sabha elections had fuelled the ambitions of the INDIA bloc but the drubbing in Assembly polls seems to have brought the alliance to a crossroads once again. The poor show has also given ammunition to other opposition parties in the alliance to snatch the “big brother” tag from the Congress.

Recently, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, when asked about Banerjee’s ambitions, had said: “Yes, certainly. She is a prominent leader of this nation… she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut also concurred. “We know this opinion of Mamata ji. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA alliance. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal or Shiv Sena, we are all together. We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata…Mamata didi is very close to us. She is a good leader,” Raut said.