Lalu gave reservation to his family members through caste survey of Bihar: Samrat Chaudhary

Patna: Taking a dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav, the BJP’s state president Samrat Chaudhary said the RJD chief had given reservation to Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti through the caste-based survey.

"The Bihar government has conducted a survey only for Muslims and Yadavs, and it will give benefits only to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti,” said Chaudhary.

The caste survey was released on Monday and it revealed that Muslims constituted 17 per cent and Yadavs 14 per cent of Bihar’s population. These communities are loyal to the RJD chief and his family.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi stayed in power for 15 years but did not give reservation to anyone. The caste survey held in Bihar is meant to cater to the grievances of the Muslim and Yadav communities," Chaudhary said on the occasion of the 100 birth anniversary of BJP leader Kailash Pati Mishra in Patna on Thursday. An event in this regard was held in Bapu Sabhagar near Gandhi Maidan where the BJP national president JP Nadda was the chief guest.

"Kailash Pati Mishra was the ‘Bhisma Pitamah’ of the BJP in Bihar. He was the first generation BJP leader and RSS Swayamsevak. He was the one who advocated for Dalit leaders like Rameshwar Paswan to be sent to Parliament. He believe in promoting leaders of every section of society. Such a thing can only be possible in the BJP," Nadda said.