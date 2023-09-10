Live
- Country will be protected only if INDIA block wins 2024 elections, says M.K Stalin
- Industry stakeholders hail inclusion of startups as part of G20 Delhi Declaration
- 'Nothing Hindu' about what the BJP does says Rahul Gandhi
- If you believe in 'manifesting' ,then you're more likely to get 'bankrupt', says study
- At G20 summit, PM Modi makes renewed push for UNSC expansion; US, Russia, France praise outcomes under Indian presidency
- India to decide on crypto regulations after 'extensive discussions' globally, IMF-FSB paper to act as 'bottom line' : Official
- British PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty spend 45 minutes at Akshardham temple, enquire about its architecture and history
- Asia Cup: India-Pakistan match halted in Colombo due to heavy rain; Rohit, Gill slam fifties
- Musk's ex-partner Grimes demands to see her son, in now deleted X post
- Rajnath Singh to open 90 BRO projects on Tuesday
Lalu, Rabri visit Jharkhand's Deoghar to offer prayers at Baidyanath Dham temple
Deoghar (Jharkhand): RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi on Sunday arrived at Deoghar in Jharkhand to offer prayers at the renowned Baba Baidyanath Dham temple, a party leader said.
Prasad will also hold a meeting with party leaders and workers in Jharkhand during his two-day visit to the temple town, RJD state spokesperson Manoj Yadav said.
RJD leaders and workers extended a warm welcome to the couple, who were both chief ministers of Bihar, upon their arrival at Deoghar airport around 1.45 pm by beating drums, waving flags and displaying banners and posters.
