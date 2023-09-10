Lalu, Rabri visit Jharkhand's Deoghar to offer prayers at Baidyanath Dham temple

Deoghar (Jharkhand): RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi on Sunday arrived at Deoghar in Jharkhand to offer prayers at the renowned Baba Baidyanath Dham temple, a party leader said.

Prasad will also hold a meeting with party leaders and workers in Jharkhand during his two-day visit to the temple town, RJD state spokesperson Manoj Yadav said.

RJD leaders and workers extended a warm welcome to the couple, who were both chief ministers of Bihar, upon their arrival at Deoghar airport around 1.45 pm by beating drums, waving flags and displaying banners and posters.