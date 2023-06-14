Landfall likely tomorrow

New Delhi: The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ weakened on Tuesday into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department said, adding that it still may cause extensive damage when it makes landfall.

According to the weather department, the cyclone has been moving northwards and is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Gujarat's Porbandar. The powerful cyclone is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district on Thursday evening. An 'orange' alert is in effect for the state's Saurashtra and Kutch coasts.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone is picking up speed and it could go up to 65-75 kmph on Wednesday. “On Thursday, wind speed in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kutch and Morbi districts of Gujarat will be around 125-135 kmph and gusting to 150 kmph. It could have extensive damaging potential,” said Mohapatra.

No Arabian Sea cyclone since 1982 (when satellite data started being used) has sustained at this strength for as long as Biparjoy has (126 hours). And it promises to break more records.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has evacuated a 50-member crew of a Jackup rig in Gujarat as a preventive measure ahead of the expected landfall of severe Cyclone Biparjoy, an official statement said. Over 21,000 people have been evacuated from coastal villages in Kutch district in view of the cyclone, but authorities are facing a challenge as many villagers are reluctant to leave their livestock and belongings behind.

Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel has urged the public to adhere to state guidelines and cooperate with administration for safety. Biparjoy has seen two stages of acceleration thus far -- one between June 6 and 7 that saw its wind speed increase from 55 kmph to 139 kmph, and another between June 9 and June 10, when its speed, which had dipped a bit, increased from 120 kmph to 195 kmph -- according to data from the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC).

In the process, the storm evolved from a depression on June 6 to a severe cyclonic storm on June 10.

Meanwhile, the Western Railways has cancelled 67 trains passing through the areas predicted to be affected by weather conditions due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The passengers hit by cancellations will be eligible for refunds as per the existing rules.

“Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction,” the zonal office of Indian Railways said.

Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the preparedness of the cyclone on Tuesday. “Our aim is to ensure ‘Zero Casualty’ and minimize the possible damage.

He said that there is a need to act swiftly on the important directions given by PM Modi during a review meeting chaired by him on Monday,” Shah said while chairing a meeting.

Modi, in a high-level meeting on Monday directed the officials to ensure safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations in the path of the cyclone.