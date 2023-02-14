Language Commission need of the hour, says Antaryami Mishra

Dhenkanal: "Odia language became the sixth language of the country to get classical language status. Odisha Government approved Odisha Official Language Rules four years ago and renamed the cultural wing as Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department. But the State government must also introduce language projects as soon as possible." This was stated by Odia scholar and litterateur Pandit Antaryami Mishra.

Odia language is one of the ancient languages. More than four crore people have been using this language orally and subsequently in written word, Mishra said. But Odia has not advanced compared to other languages in the country, he said and blamed it on non-introduction of language projects in the State.

"Publication of Odia lexicon and syllabus-based books and reprinting books are not enough to enrich Odia language. Introduction of language projects is the need of the hour. Though Odisha government has established Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, it is yet to implement language projects," Mishra said.

"If somebody is sound in language, he can enrich his mother tongue. For this, the State government must constitute Language Commission. The Commission can plan projects and decide on ways for their implementation," he said.

"Language has four stages -- primary, secondary, college and higher levels. But it is seen that language teacher posts are lying vacant in high schools and higher education.

Language is vehicle of communication which can unite Odia communities and literature. If Language Commission is set up, then language projects can involve many communities. The government is trying to educate tribals in Odia language but the result is not encouraging .If language project is introduced, then the efforts will become fruitful. The State government had invited some intellectuals, researchers and litterateurs for setting up Language Commission but the move was stopped midway. The government can go through the works of eminent educationist Golak Bihari Dhal," Mishra said.

For his contributions to Classical Odia language, Pandit Mishra received Presidential Certificate of Honour for the year 2019. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2023.

On being awarded Padma Shri, Mishra said it was an honour for Odisha and Jagannath culture.