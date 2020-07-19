Law graduate persuades University to issue certificate with both her parents' names

Haryana: Samrita Shankar, a BBA LLB student from the graduating batch of Jindal Global University, successfully changed the ancient practice of her University, mentioning only the name of her father on her degree certificate.

After Shankar wrote an email to the Vice Chancellor of the University, highlighting that both her parents made equal contribution to her education and she was upset to see only her father's name on the provisional degree issued to her.

Samrita wote, "They have always been supportive of all educational and co-curricular activities that have contributed to a joyous and enriching college experience. Hence, they are both equally deserving of seeing their names on their daughter's Official Degree, Provisional Degree and other related documents."

The VC promptly after getting knowledge of the error assured that they will be changing this practice. He responded to her e-mail within half an hour and re-issued her provisional degree, containing both her parent's names.

She had also suggested that in situations where a student's parents are divorced or in the process of getting a divorce, or are separated, the choice of whose name to include in her/his university documents must lie with the concerned student. "This choice will be beneficial to students who have single mothers and find it difficult to get their degree certificates without their father's name," she said.

Significantly, the University Grants Commission had issued Directives in the year 1998, stating that all universities and affiliated colleges must clearly include the student's name, the father's name and mother's name in all academic testimonials. The direction was reiterated in the year 2014, seeking stricter compliance. Aggrieved by continuance of such old and discriminatory practice at her University, Shankar said that this practice is a hard blow to achieving gender equality.

"In today's world, mothers are equally working hard and contributing in many ways towards their children development and education. Therefore, continuing with an outdated practice such as only including the father's name in educational procedures and certificates is not only a step back in achieving gender equality, but also disrespectful to single/unwed/divorced mothers and their children," she wrote.