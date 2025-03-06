Lawyer Criticizes Sexist Remarks By Judges During Mediation Sessions

A Pune-based lawyer has sparked controversy after sharing examples of sexist remarks made by judges during marital dispute mediations. In a LinkedIn post that has generated significant discussion, attorney Ankur R Jahagirdar described troubling incidents that raise questions about gender bias in the judiciary and the absence of accountability mechanisms.

In one concerning instance, Jahagirdar recounted how a sessions judge handling a domestic violence case allegedly criticized a woman for not wearing traditional marriage symbols. "I can see that you are not wearing a Mangalsutra and Bindi. If you don't behave like a married woman, why would your husband show any interest in you?" the judge reportedly told the wife during mediation.

Jahagirdar shared another example where a judge made problematic comparisons while speaking to a female client seeking maintenance. According to the post, the judge claimed that while women always seek partners with higher incomes, men who earn well would marry even "a maid who washes utensils," concluding with the advice: "Look how flexible men are. You should also show some flexibility. Don't be so rigid."

The lawyer's revelations have initiated important conversations about judicial attitudes toward gender roles and marital expectations. What particularly troubled Jahagirdar was not just the inappropriate comments themselves, but the complete lack of recourse for those subjected to such remarks during court proceedings.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Jahagirdar wrote, suggesting these examples represent a much larger problem in district courts that would "shock any rational, educated person." He attributed this issue to society's tolerance for outrageous behavior, adding, "The first rule of patriarchy club is you do not talk about the patriarchy club." The post ultimately highlights significant concerns about deep-rooted biases within the judicial system and their impact on gender justice.