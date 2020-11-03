Laxity caused coronavirus surge in Delhi: MHA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said the surge in active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi is due to the festival season and the laxity shown by the people in adhering to safe Covid behaviour.

While reviewing the condition of Corona in the national capital, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the administration is focusing on investigation, contact tracing and treatment. "The recent surge in the number of active cases was attributed to the festival season, which has witnessed greater movement of people, accompanied by laxity in adhering to the basic principles of safe Covid behaviour," he said.

It was emphasised in the meeting that Metro travel in Delhi should be carefully regulated, strictly in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that have been issued in this regard, the MHA said.

The Home ministry further said hospital bed situation is comfortable in Delhi with 57 per cent of 15,789 dedicated Covid-19 beds being vacant.

A statement by the ministry has also said the government will focus on efforts like targeted RT-PCR testing in sensitive zones such as restaurants, markets and salons.