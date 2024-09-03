Leadership training programme at Panchayati Raj Institutions

New Delhi : In a bid to develop and strengthen grass-root level leadership, the Panchayati Raj Ministry is conducting transformative Management Development Programmes (MDP) for elected representatives and functionaries of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

The ministry said the five-day residential programme for elected representatives and functionaries of the Panchayati Raj Institutions from eight states -- Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- is being held at the Indian Institute of Management, Bodh Gaya (IIM, BG).

Meanwhile, the training programme for representatives and functionaries from Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir (UT), Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand is being held at the Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar (IIM, Amritsar). The programmes that started on Monday will conclude on August 6.



The programme is designed for the elected representatives and functionaries of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), including the presidents and vice presidents of district panchayats, pramukhs of panchayat samitis, sarpanchs and various panchayat officials, the ministry said.

“This program aims to enhance the leadership, management and governance skills of the Elected Representatives and Functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions. The initiative emphasizes the commitment of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to strengthening local governance and empowering Panchayats to deliver better services to the rural population,” the Panchayati Raj Ministry said in a statement.

The five–day intensive programmes will cover various aspects of leadership, management and ethics, Rural Innovation, Own Source Revenue (OSR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) etc.