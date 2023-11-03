Legal Action Taken Against TV Channel And Journalist In Kerala For Reporting On Blast Incident

A legal case has been initiated against a Malayalam TV news channel and one of its staff journalists, Sujaya Parvathy, for purportedly stoking discord between religious communities through their coverage of the explosive incident that occurred on October 29 during a gathering of the Christian sect Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kochi. According to law enforcement officials familiar with the matter, this development transpired on Thursday.



The case unfolded with a First Information Report (FIR) filed on October 31 against Reporter TV and its coordinating editor, Sujaya Parvathy, based on a complaint lodged by Yasin Arafath, a resident of Kalamassery in Kochi.

The complainant's allegations are rooted in the contention that the journalist and the TV channel endeavored to establish a connection between the IED blasts and the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. This alleged linkage, as per the complaint, was an attempt to malign and defame the Muslim community in the state.

The case has been registered under sections 153, 153 (A) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act. The Thrikkakara police station in Kochi is actively investigating the matter.

Simultaneously, Sujaya Parvathy, during a televised statement on the TV channel, asserted that they would engage in a legal battle to address these accusations. She highlighted that there might be vested interests motivating this case and emphasized Reporter TV's determination to confront any efforts aimed at compromising media freedom.

It's worth noting that Reporter TV was established in 2011 with MV Nikesh Kumar as its editor-in-chief. Recently, the channel underwent a rebranding process in July of this year, now operating under new management. This legal case brings attention to the complex dynamics between media reporting, religious sensitivities, and the broader context of freedom of the press.