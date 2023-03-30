Legal team working on Rahul's case: Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said that a legal team is working on the case in which former INC chief Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Gujarat court following which he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Kharge said that the party is ready to face the matter "politically and legally", and also criticised the Central government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi "in haste".

The Congress president termed the disqualification "vengeance".

As a mark of protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, and to press its demand for a probe into the allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group, the Congress has launched 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' across the country against the Centre.

The party has set up a war room to monitor the 'Satyagraha', which will culminate in Delhi with a rally.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal had said: "The 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' is a protest against the erroneous conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, and to express the party's strong resolve to keep raising the voice of the people against the blatant loot of people's money and nation's wealth."

As part of the programmes planned to be organised during the protest, all block/mandal units of the Congress will hold 'nukkad sabhas' and address the public on relevant issues.

Social media campaigns focusing on Rahul Gandhi's message to the people will also be carried out to appeal for public support for the 'Satyagraha'.