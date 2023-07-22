  • Menu
Leopard, deer skins seized in Kalahandi

The Special Task Force of Odisha Crime Branch has arrested a poacher from Kalahandi district and seized three leopard skins

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force of Odisha Crime Branch has arrested a poacher from Kalahandi district and seized three leopard skins, three deer skins and other incriminating materials from him.

A team of STF conducted a raid on Friday evening at Sripali Chowk on M Rampur-Narla, State Highway 6A, in Kalahandi district.

During the raid, the STF team nabbed Khageswar Putel (56) of Pujiladu village in Kalahandi district. Three leopard skins and as many deer skins were recovered from the poacher. The STF sources said the seized skins will be sent to Director, WII, Dehradun, for biological examination.

