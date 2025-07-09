LG approves extension of part-time vocational teachers

New Delhi: In a major relief to hundreds of part-time vocational teachers, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the continuation of their services in Delhi government and government-aided schools until March 31, 2026. The decision puts an end to speculation regarding the possible removal of these teachers and ensures stability in vocational education for the upcoming academic session.

The approval covers the renewal of service for 410 part-time vocational teachers (PTVTs), including 402 qualified and 8 non-qualified teachers, for the 2025–26 academic year. These teachers have been working across various Delhi government schools, playing a vital role in skill-based education under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). The extension request had been submitted by the Education Department and has now been cleared by the LG.

In addition, the LG has approved the renewal of contracts for two vocational teachers appointed under the Hospitality and Tourism stream, whose terms will now run from March 1, 2025, to March 28, 2026. The proposal also includes the continuation of nine PTVTs currently posted in four government-aided senior secondary schools across Delhi.

Part-time vocational teachers have been part of Delhi’s education system since the late 1970s and early 2000s, initially appointed on a casual or contractual basis to teach vocational subjects. Their role evolved with the introduction of the NSQF by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which restructured the older vocational stream to align with modern skill-based education. Today, these teachers support students in Classes 9 to 12, equipping them with practical skills in a range of industries.

The Education Department highlighted a growing concern over the declining number of PTVTs, primarily due to retirement and a lack of new recruitment. This has made it critical to retain existing teachers to ensure the continuity of skill education programs in schools.

Currently, Delhi government schools employ 505 part-time vocational teachers. Of these, 410 are paid under a casual pay structure, whose extension has been approved by the LG. The remaining 95 teachers are engaged in temporary posts, which are renewed annually based on the approval of the Finance Department.