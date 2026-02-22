LG Saxena inaugurates cycle track at Asita

New Delhi: Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a newly developed cycle track and the final leg of the Palaash Festival at Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Asita, situated along the Yamuna floodplain.

According to officials, the Palaash festival, which was held from 14 to 16 February at four locations including Baansera at Birsa Munda Chowk, Ashoka Garden, Lala Hardayal Park and Smriti Van in Narela), now enters its concluding and most expansive chapter at Asita from February 21 to 23. "The large-scale expansion of seasonal floral landscapes across public spaces is a significant step towards inclusive urban beautification. No one could have imagined that the degraded stretch of land at Asita would be transformed into such a vibrant and beautiful landscape today," Saxena said. Such initiatives bring nature closer to citizens and strengthen our collective responsibility towards preserving the environment, the LG added. "I commend DDA for its sustained efforts in creating and maintaining green public spaces that enhance the quality of life in the city," he added. "The final leg brings together large-scale floral displays, curated cultural performances, thematic food experiences and interactive public activities. Under the initiative of LG Saxena tulips have been integrated as a prominent feature of the Palaash Festival," the DDA in a statement said.

Approximately two lakh tulips have been planted this year across the city by DDA, tulip plants are also available for sale at designated DDA nurseries and various locations, including Baansera Park, Amrut Biodiversity Park, etc, the DDA added.