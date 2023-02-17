Light intensity tremor felt in J&K's Reasi district

A light intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale rocked J&K's Reasi district on Friday although no casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

The National Centre For Seismology said that an earthquake measuring 3.6 occurred at 5.01 a.m. in Reasi district with an epicentre 97 kms east of Katra town in Jammu.

The latitude and longitude of the earthquake was 33.10 degrees north and 75.97 east degrees respectively.

No casualty or damage to property was reported from anywhere so far, officials said.

Further details awaited.