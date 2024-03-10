  • Menu
Liquor trader shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat

Liquor trader shot dead in Haryanas Sonepat
A liquor trader was shot dead by two unidentified assailants outside an eatery in Haryana's Murthal on Sunday, police said.Sunder Malik was shot dead...

A liquor trader was shot dead by two unidentified assailants outside an eatery in Haryana's Murthal on Sunday, police said.

Sunder Malik was shot dead at a parking lot outside the eatery in Sonepat district, they said, adding that efforts were on to trace the shooters.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Sunder trying to defend himself as the assailants continued to fire at him.

A police official said the CCTV footage was being examined and an investigation would be initiated to find out the reason behind the killing.

