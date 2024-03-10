Live
- Vistara hit with pilots sick leave, flight operations impacted
- Liquor trader shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat
- "He only got 40,000 votes and it is not big deal": Sajad Lone's swipe at Omar Abdullah
- Police issue traffic advisory for Dwarka Expressway inauguration
- Pakistan: Two killed in blast near Peshawar's Board Bazaar
- Andhra: Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger train engine derails, no casualties
- IPL 2024: RCB will go forward if Virat goes on to score runs for them, says Harbhajan Singh
- Will go with the alliance which assures reservation to Nishad community, says Mukesh Sahani
- Himachal: Cong sets up panel for 'better coordination' between state govt & party organisation
- Haryana: BJP's alliance partner JJP to contest LS polls alone
Liquor trader shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat
A liquor trader was shot dead by two unidentified assailants outside an eatery in Haryana's Murthal on Sunday, police said.
Sunder Malik was shot dead at a parking lot outside the eatery in Sonepat district, they said, adding that efforts were on to trace the shooters.
CCTV footage of the incident showed Sunder trying to defend himself as the assailants continued to fire at him.
A police official said the CCTV footage was being examined and an investigation would be initiated to find out the reason behind the killing.
