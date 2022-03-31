List Of National And International Days Of April 2022

Several competitive exams demand a list of crucial days and dates, and hopefuls are expected to know every nitty-gritty detail that occurs throughout the world. It is crucial to be aware of all of the significant dates that fall in the month of April 2022 in order to ensure that no festivals, events, or other occasions worthy of commemoration are overlooked.



1st April – Aprils Fools' Day

April Fools' Day, also known as All Fools' Day, has been observed for centuries, however the origins of the holiday are unknown. Some historians believe it was first seen in 1852, when France moved from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar, and others believe it is linked to the change of seasons.

1st April - Prevention of Blindness week

It is marked from April 1st to 7th to raise awareness about the causes of blindness and how to avoid them.

1st April - Odisha Foundation Day

Every year on April 1st, Odisha Foundation Day commemorates the province's separation from the rest of India on April 1, 1936.

2nd April - World Autism Awareness Day

On April 2nd, World Autism Awareness Day is commemorated to promote awareness and educate people about autism.

4 April- International Day of Mine awareness

Every year on April 4th, the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action is commemorated to raise awareness of the dangers that landmines pose to civilian populations' safety, health, and lives, and to encourage state governments to implement mine-clearing programmes.

5th April- National Maritime Day

Every year on April 5th, India commemorates National Maritime Day since it was on this date in 1919 that the SS Loyalty, the first ship of The Scindia Steam Navigation Company Ltd, set sail for the United Kingdom. It was a watershed moment in the history of Indian navigation.

7 April- World Health Day

"Health is wealth," as we all know.

As a result, every year on April 7th, World Health Day is observed all around the world. The World Health Organization is in charge of a number of initiatives and agreements. In 1950, it was the first time it was commemorated.

10 April - World Homoeopathy Day (WHD)

Every year on April 10th, World Homeopathy Day is commemorated to honour Dr. Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder and father of the Homeopathic medical system. The primary goal of this day is to increase public awareness of homoeopathic medicine. World Homeopathy Week is held every year from April 10 to 16, and is organised by the World Homeopathy Awareness Organization. In general, this day is commemorated by both homoeopaths and those who have been helped by homoeopathy.

10 April - Siblings Day

Siblings play a vital role in our lives. It is impossible to envision one's existence without siblings. Every year on April 10, National Siblings Day is observed to honour our siblings, to show affection, and to respect one another. Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival that honours the particular relationship that exists between siblings. Siblings Day is observed in several countries throughout the world, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and India, although it is not recognised by the federal government.

11 April - National Safe Motherhood Day (NSMD)

Every year on April 11th, NSMD is held to raise awareness about maternity facilities, lactating women, and good health care for women.

13 April - Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The Amritsar slaughter, which took place on April 13, 1919, is also known as the Amritsar Massacre. On this day in Amritsar, Punjab, India, British troops under the command of Gen Dyer opened fire on a large crowd of unarmed Indians. Hundreds of people were killed, and hundreds more were injured.

14 April- B.R. Ambedkar Remembrance Day

B.R. Ambedkar Remembrance Day, also known as Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti, is celebrated on April 14 to honour B.R. Ambedkar's memory. Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, an Indian politician and civil rights crusader, was born on this day.

15 April - Good Friday

This year, Good Friday falls on the 15th of April. In Christianity, this day is considered auspicious. Christians celebrate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, which falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday. On this day, many observe a fast and go to church to memorialise Jesus Christ's sacrifice. Black Friday, Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Easter Friday are all names for the same day.

16 April - Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti commemorates Lord Hanuman's birthday. On the full moon day of Chaitra month, it is celebrated all throughout the country.

17 April - World Haemophilia Day

Every year on April 17th, World Haemophilia Day is commemorated to raise awareness about haemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. The World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH) established World Haemophilia Day in 1989 to commemorate the birthday of WFH founder Frank Schnavel.

17 April - Easter Festival

The Easter festival, which commemorates Jesus' resurrection from the dead, is observed all around the world. Lent begins with Ash Wednesday and concludes with Holy Week, which includes Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday. Pascha is the Latin word for Easter. It is observed every year, although the date of the celebration is not set in stone; it varies from year to year.

18 April- World Heritage Day

Every year on April 18th, this day is commemorated to honour the preservation of human heritage and to recognise the efforts of all important organisations in the field. The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) declared this day in 1982, and the General Assembly of UNESCO ratified it in 1983.

21 April - National Civil Service Day

Every year on April 21, Civil Service Day is observed to remind people to rededicate and recommit themselves to the people's cause. On this day, civil workers from all around the country gather to share their experiences and learn from one another about working in the public sector.

22 April- World Earth Day

Every year on April 22nd, to commemorate the birth of the contemporary environmental movement in 1970, this day is honoured. Earth is the only planet in the universe where life is conceivable, hence it is critical to preserve this natural resource. World Earth Day is observed to raise awareness of the planet's importance.

23 April - World Book and Copyright Day

This day is observed every year on April 23rd to promote the appreciation of books and reading. The magical abilities of books must be recognised because they create a link between the past and the future, as well as a bridge across generations and civilizations.

23 April - English Language Day

Every year on the 23rd of April, the United Nations (UN) observes English Language Day. The day falls on William Shakespeare's birthday and death anniversary, as well as World Book Day.

24 April - National Panchayati Raj Day

Every year on April 24, India commemorates National Panchayati Raj Day. On this day, the Constitution went into effect, taking effect on April 24, 1993. The first National Panchayati Raj Day was observed in 2010. A new Part IX of the Constitution, titled "The Panchayats," was created, circumventing the 73rd Amendment Act from Article 243 to 243 (O), as well as a new Eleventh Schedule including 29 issues related to Panchayat activities.

24 April: Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday

The God of Cricket has set an example as the best cricketer in the world, beloved by everyone. Millions of people look up to him, and he's also known as a master blaster, tiny master, and other titles.

25 April - World Malaria Day

Every year on April 25th, World Malaria Day is commemorated to promote awareness of the disease malaria, how to control it, and how to entirely eradicate it. In 2008, the inaugural Malaria Day was commemorated, which was derived from Africa Malaria Day, which was an occasion recognised since 2001 by the African countries. It was recommended at the World Health Assembly's 60th session in 2007 that Africa Malaria Day be renamed World Malaria Day.

26 April - World Intellectual Property Day

Every year on April 26th, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) commemorates World Intellectual Property Day to increase awareness of how patents, copyright, trademarks, and designs affect daily life. In addition, intellectual property rights play a vital role in stimulating innovation and creativity.

28 April - World Day for Safety and Health at Work

Since 2003, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has commemorated this day every year on April 28. This day commemorates methods to improve workplace safety and health, and it looks forward to maintaining these efforts as technology, demographics, and climate change evolve.

30 April - World Veterinary Day

Every year on the final Saturday in April, people from all around the world gather to raise awareness about the critical role that veterinarians perform. This day is designated by the World Organization for Animal Health and the World Veterinary Association.