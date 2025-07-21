As Parliament gets set for the Monsoon session 2025 beginning today (July 21), the government will discuss issues of national importance such as Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire claims of the US' former President Donald Trump." The current Lok Sabha session will have 21 sittings over 32 days and will conclude on August 21. The Houses will take a recess on August 12, 2025, and reassemble on August 18, after the Independence Day holiday."

An aggregate of 17 bills are anticipated to be tabled, 7 pending bills have been listed for consideration and end and 8 fresh bills have been listed for preface, consideration and end. The Indian Institutes of Management( Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Jan Vishwas( Correction of vittles) Bill, 2025; The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025; The National Anti-Doping( Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Mines and Minerals( Development and Regulation Amendment Bill, 2025; The Geoheritage spots and Geo- bones( Preservation and conservation) Bill, 2025.

A meeting with leaders of political parties was held on July 20 to discuss matters related to the upcoming India Parliament session agenda, 2025. While the Centre has accepted the Opposition’s demand to hold a debate on Operation Sindoor, it is yet to take a call on the demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

