Live
- “Congress MLAs turning against CM Siddaramaiah”: Vijayendra
- Over 2.3 lakh dog bite cases, 19 rabies deaths reported in past six months
- Technical panel’s report will guide dam safety works: DKS
- BJP spreads lies, will never come for an open debate: CM
- BJP launches helpline for protecting small traders’ interests
- Karnataka forms SIT to probe murders, sexual assaults, and disappearances in Dharmasthala
- Apple’s Next iPad Pro May Get M5 Chipset and Dual Front Cameras This Year
- Karan Johar Applauds Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara': 'Emotional Yet Uplifting — His Finest Film So Far'"
- People urged to avoid plastic
- Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7 Pre-Order Frenzy in India Rivals S25 Series Records
Live from Parliament: Monsoon Session Opens with Operation Sindoor and Global Ceasefire Talks in Spotlight
Centre to Debate Operation Sindoor: Sources, Accepts Demand by Opposition
As Parliament gets set for the Monsoon session 2025 beginning today (July 21), the government will discuss issues of national importance such as Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire claims of the US' former President Donald Trump." The current Lok Sabha session will have 21 sittings over 32 days and will conclude on August 21. The Houses will take a recess on August 12, 2025, and reassemble on August 18, after the Independence Day holiday."
An aggregate of 17 bills are anticipated to be tabled, 7 pending bills have been listed for consideration and end and 8 fresh bills have been listed for preface, consideration and end. The Indian Institutes of Management( Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Jan Vishwas( Correction of vittles) Bill, 2025; The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025; The National Anti-Doping( Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Mines and Minerals( Development and Regulation Amendment Bill, 2025; The Geoheritage spots and Geo- bones( Preservation and conservation) Bill, 2025.
A meeting with leaders of political parties was held on July 20 to discuss matters related to the upcoming India Parliament session agenda, 2025. While the Centre has accepted the Opposition’s demand to hold a debate on Operation Sindoor, it is yet to take a call on the demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.
Parliament Live Updates
Eight bills have been listed for introduction, consideration and passing in the Indian politics news.
- The Jan Vishwas( Correction of vittles) Bill, 2025
- The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025
Seven pending bills have been listed for consideration and passing in the Monsoon Session. These are:
- Income Tax Bill, 2025
- Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024
- Bills of Lading Bill, 2024
- Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 — to replace an ordinance