Lockdown An Option, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra reported the highest spike of 25,833 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic hit the state last year, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said a statewide lockdown is an option, but he hoped that people would follow the norms on their own.

Thackeray's remarks come amid the State increasing its target of daily vaccinations to 3 lakh people, and fresh restrictions being imposed on theatres, auditoriums and private offices.



While drama theatres and auditoriums in the State have been asked to operate only at 50 per cent of their capacity till March 31, private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity.

The State also announced stricter punishment for violators, including shutting down negligent theatres and auditoriums for the entire period till the pandemic is over.

Talking to reporters in Nandurbar, Thackeray also appealed to people to get vaccinated against the virus without fear.

The Covid-19 situation has become grimmer as the number of new cases on Thursday crossed the earlier highest rise which was recorded in September, he conceded.

"I see lockdown as an option going ahead. But I trust people of the state to cooperate (and follow the COVID-19 norms voluntarily) like the last time," he said.

When the pandemic began last year, there was nothing to fight the virus with, Thackeray said. "But now at least we have vaccines as a shield. The priority now is to ensure that everyone is vaccinated. People should come forward to take the vaccine," he said.