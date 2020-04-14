Lockdown: Mumbai Police Deploy Drones For Surveillance

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have pressed into service drones for surveillance during the lockdown, the news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. These drones are being used in Worli and Dharavi, both of which have large pockets being characterised as containment zones by the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh is quoted by the agency as saying that the drones are being used to spread awareness about social distancing and for the purposes of surveillance. Mumbai has been the epicentre of the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Maharashtra. The city has recorded over 1,500 cases with more than 100 deaths, making it the worst-affected city in the country.

Dharavi and Worli have large slum areas where cases of Coronavirus positive have been reported. With 6 new cases reported from the area, Dharavi has now recorded 55 cases of COVID-19. The BMC health and sanitation teams are carrying out an intensive contact tracing and sanitation drive in the area, often referred to as Asia's largest slum.

Maharashtra has witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases with the total number of cases going up to 2334. The death toll in the state climbed to 160. 11 deaths were reported on Monday. Maharashtra reported 121 cases on Tuesday morning and this figure will be updated once again in the evening.