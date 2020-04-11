Lockdown till May 1 in Punjab

Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Friday extended the ongoing lockdown till May 1, amid rising number of coronavirus cases and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh apprehending the state might be moving towards the community transmission stage of the outbreak.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a video-conference meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Singh, to check the community spread of the pandemic and to prevent overcrowding at the mandis in the light of the ensuing wheat harvesting and procurement season, the government said in a statement here.

Punjab became the second state after Odisha to extend the lockdown, even as the Centre considers proposals by several states to continue the restrictions beyond April 14, when the ongoing nationwide 21-day lockdown is slated to end.