Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, over 30 MPs suspended for remainder of Winter Session
The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till Tuesday 11 a.m. amid uproar by the opposition MPs after suspending a total of over 30 MPs including Leader of Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the remainder of the Winter Session.
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till Tuesday 11 a.m. amid uproar by the opposition MPs after suspending a total of over 30 MPs including Leader of Congress in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the remainder of the Winter Session.
The Lok Sabha suspended three more members -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- pending the report of Privileges Committee.
The MPs were suspended after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion to suspend more Opposition leaders from Lok Sabha.
Rajdenra Agarwal, who was in the chair, announced the suspension through voice vote.
Those suspended included Kalyan Banerjee, A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, Aparupa Poddar, Prasun Benrjee ET Md Basheer, G Selvan, CN Annadurai, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dr T Sumathy, Gaurav Gogoi, TR Balu, Shatabdi Roy, Saugata Roy, Kaushlendra Kumar, Amar Singh and others for utter disregard to the House and displaying the placards in the House.
Meanwhile, Jaikumar, Abdul Kalikh, and Vasanth were suspended till the report of the privileges committee for creating disorder in the House.
On December 14, a total of 13 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended, while one Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien was suspended for the remainder of the session.
The opposition MPs have been demanding a detailed statement by Home Minister Amit Shah in both the Houses over the December 13 Parliament security breach.
Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned multiple times amid the uproar by the opposition MPs.
Meanwhile, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tabled the Telecommunications Bill 2023 in the House earlier in the day.