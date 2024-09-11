  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid gets interim bail

Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid gets interim bail
x
Highlights

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail till October 2 to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case. Sheikh Abdul Rashid,...

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail till October 2 to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case. Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted the relief to Rashid, who had moved the court seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections. "I am granting interim bail till October 2.

He will have to surrender on October 3," the judge said. The judge granted Rashid the relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount. The judge also imposed various conditions on him, including that he shall not influence the witnesses or the probe. On July 5, the court had granted Rashid custody parole to take the oath as a member of the Lok Sabha. Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick