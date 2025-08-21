Live
Lok Sabha passes Online Gaming Bill
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a draft law— Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill— aimed at curbing rising instances of addiction, money laundering, and financial frauds.
The Bill, which was introduced in Parliament earlier in the day, was passed in the lower House by voice vote after brief remarks by Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw amid a protest by the Opposition.
Soon after the passing of the draft law, the House was adjourned for the day amid disruption by the opposition over several demands.
