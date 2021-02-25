Lok sabha speaker Om Birla started 24X7 prism service in budget session, Meghalaya assembly also created research wing for members

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Meghalaya on Thursday. On arriving here, he introduced the prism technique in the current budget session of Parliament.

Through this, MPs are given 24 hours and seven days i.e. 24X7 parliamentary research and information.

He called for a similar modern research wing for the members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. Birla said that we will help for its establishment. It is named in English as Parliamentary Research and Information Support ie Prism.

Birla further said that we must encourage discussion, dialogue and meaningful debate in Parliament, Legislatures and local bodies. The speaker also said that there could be disagreement during the discussion, but that deadlock should not be reached. Our discussion should be for the good of the people of the country.