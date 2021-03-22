Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests Covid positive

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre in Delhi for observation.

According to a press release by AIIMS, Birla had tested positive on March 19 and was hospitalized the very next day. "He is stable, and all his parameters are normal," the press statement said.

With Birla now testing positive, only time will tell how this will affect the ongoing session of Parliament. Last year, the monsoon session of Parliament was curtailed after over 30 MPs, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, tested positive for Covid.

India has recorded 43,846 new cases in the last 24 hours, making this the highest single-day spike since November 25. With this, the total number of cases in the country now is over 1.15 crore.