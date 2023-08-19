Look out circular against Hungarian national for duping investors

Bhubaneswar: The Bureau of Immigration (BOI) has issued a look out circular (LoC) against David Gez (32), a Hungarian national and head of a crypto-ponzi firm, who is allegedly involved in duping investors of their money, the EOW said on Saturday.

The firm, STA Token, is accused of operating ponzi business and collecting around Rs 1,000 crore deposits from two lakh people across the country without any authorisation from Reserve Bank of India.

The LoC was issued at the request of Odisha’s Economic Offence Wing (EOW), which has been probing the alleged scandal. The EOW registered a case against the company under different sections of the IPC and The Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes-Banning) Act.

The involvement of second foreigner, a Dutch national, in this scam is under scrutiny, an official said.

David Gez , the head of STA Token, had entered India twice in 2022-23 on a tourist visa.