LoP should be allowed to speak: Rahul
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the LoP should be allowed to speak according to the democratic structure but is not given permission in "new India".
Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament that he also wanted to speak in the House on the issue and pointed out at that PM Modi should have paid homage to those who lost their lives in the January 29 stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.
"I wanted to support what he was saying. Kumbh is our tradition, history and culture. There was also a complaint that he did not pay homage to those who lost their lives (in the stampede in the Mahakumbh)," Gandhi said. "The other thing I wanted to say is that the youth that went to the Kumbh need another thing from the PM, they need employment. The prime minister should speak on employment," the Congress leader said.