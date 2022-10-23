LPG Cylinder In Moving Car Blasts In Coimbatore Killing One People

On Sunday morning in Coimbatore, a car exploded in front of the Eashwaran temple at Kottaimedu close to Ukkadam. The guy inside the car died from burn injuries.When they heard the noise, members of the public promptly alerted the police and the fire department.

When they arrived, the cops began to look at the situation. The fire was put out and extinguished by the fire service department. According to the preliminary inquiry, the car's cylinder explosion caused the car to split in two. The authorities are looking into who owns the car because the registration number is at the Pollachi address.

All of the roads leading to the Kottai Eashwaran temple road were sealed after the event because it occurred in a sensitive region, and the police are now conducting an investigation. Sniffer dogs, bomb disposal squad officers, fingerprint specialists, and investigators have all been dispatched to the scene.Senior police officers have set a camp nearby and stepped up their probe.