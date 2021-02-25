LPG price hiked by 25

New Delhi: Cooking gas LPG price on Thursday was hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder across all categories, including subsidised fuel and those availed by Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.

This is the third increase in rates this month on the back of spiralling international rates as demand recovered. A 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi now costs Rs 794 as against Rs 769 at which they were supplied on Wednesday, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase is applicable across all categories including subsidised and non-subsidised users. LPG is available only at one rate, market price, across the country.

So, in places like Delhi, there is no subsidy paid to customers and all LPG users pay a market price of Rs 794. An oil company official said a small subsidy is paid to customers in remote and far-flung areas to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. LPG prices were increased this month first by Rs 25 per cylinder on February 4 and by Rs 50 on February 15.

The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders was sharply hiked by Rs 144.5 by state-run oil marketing companies on February 13.

According to the report, this was the sharpest hike in the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices since January 2014, when prices had been increased by Rs 220 to cost Rs 1,241 per cylinder.

Prices have been on the rise since December and rates have cumulatively gone up by Rs 150 per cylinder. There was, however, no change in petrol and diesel prices for the second day in a row. Petrol in Delhi comes for Rs 90.93 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 81.32 a litre.

In an unusual protest against the LPG price hike, a Congress spokesperson conducted a press conference sitting on an empty cylinder as the party accused the Modi government of being "anti-people".

Hitting out at the government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said price of domestic gas cylinder has been increased by Rs 200 in the last three months and petrol and diesel prices have moved "towards hitting diesel century".

"The pitch of the Modi government, which is batting for billionaire friends on both ends of the economy, is full of high prices and inflation for the common people," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi using cricketing analogy.

Later, at the party press conference on the LPG price hike, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and party secretary (communication) Vineet Punia sat on empty cylinders to register their protest against the government move.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday hit out at the government over the rise in the ticket fares of short-distance passenger trains, and accused it of being "disconnected" with the masses.

Amid concerns over the issue, the Railways had on Wednesday said the "slightly high fares" were only meant to discourage unnecessary travel. "This government's disconnect with millions of Indians for whom the Railways are their economic lifeline & sole connect with the rest of India is complete. This price rise and its shameless defence shall be appropriately answered by the people," Yechury said in a tweet.

In a unique protest against fuel price hike, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday rode pillion on an electric scooter to state secretariat Nabanna.