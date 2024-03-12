  • Menu
LS polls: CPI proposes to contest six seats in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow : The Communist Party of India (CPI), which is a part of INDIA bloc, has proposed to contest six Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has sent a proposal for approval to the National Executive of the CPI. After deliberation on other seats at the national leadership level, candidates' announcement will follow.

"The decision in this regard was taken during a party meeting, chaired by the state secretary of the party Arvind Raj Swarup," said Girish, central in-charge of the CPI. "The party has sent a proposal for contesting six seats to the national executive for clearance," he added.

The seats identified by the CPI are Banda, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Robertsganj (SC), Shahjahanpur (SC), and Dhaurhara.

"In Uttar Pradesh, some components of the INDIA bloc have unilaterally declared Lok Sabha seats without engaging in discussions or convening a joint meeting with leftist parties. In these circumstances, the leftist parties felt compelled to identify the seats to contest," Girish said.

