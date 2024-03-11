Live
- Ahead of polls, Kamal Nath says he will not leave Chhindwara 'at any cost'
- Guv inaugurates Constitution Park at Rajasthan Technical University
- The Indian Parliamentary system is the best in the world. Additional DC
- Indian scientists explore structural shifts in hybrid perovskites for renewable energy generation
- Maha Cabinet clears construction of housing complexes for workers from closed 58 Mumbai textile mills
- SP Riti Raj to Visit Ieeja police station on Wednesday
- ASP Paritosh Pankaj injures in CM Revanth programme
- Central government implemented CAA Act 2019 across the country
- Maha Cabinet clears Rs 67.14 cr for land acquisition for construction of state guesthouse in Ayodhya
- IIT Kanpur's new low-cost air sampling device to combat PM 2.5
Just In
LS Speaker, Rajasthan CM offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya
Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday visited Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
Ayodhya (UP): Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday visited Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi temple.
The Lok Sabha Speaker is on a two-day visit to Ayodhya with his family. He will also attend the ‘Maha arti ‘ on the banks of Saryu River on Monday.
“Jai Ayodhya Dham. I am overwhelmed by the affection and love I received after reaching Ayodhya for darshan of most adorable Shri Ram Lalla,” he posted on X.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, after reaching Ayodhya, told reporters, "For 500 years, Ram Lalla was in a tent. On January 22, Ram Lalla got his place in a grand and divine temple.”
He termed Ayodhya as the world's largest cultural centre. The Chief Minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues.